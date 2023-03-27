Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Casper has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $383.23 million and $5.84 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,595,923,646 coins and its circulating supply is 10,852,169,859 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,593,774,478 with 10,850,158,537 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03537119 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $6,045,804.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

