Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.85. 2,157,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 27,530,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

Carvana Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 86.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 62.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

