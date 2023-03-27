Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CARR. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

