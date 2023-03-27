Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.44–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.42–$0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.85.

CCL stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,116,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,192,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 68.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

