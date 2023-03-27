Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

CSL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $329.17.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $212.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $206.75 and a one year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 20.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,219,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 203,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

