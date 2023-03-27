Cardano Trading Up 2.9% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $11.95 billion and $301.89 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001267 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.49 or 0.06302650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00060630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00039734 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00017443 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001180 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,626,240,479 coins and its circulating supply is 34,730,990,023 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

