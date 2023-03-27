Canton Hathaway LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,450. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.95. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $240.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

