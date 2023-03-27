Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $47.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.