Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 3,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 14,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALT. Citigroup upped their price target on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
