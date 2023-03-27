Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 3,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 14,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALT. Citigroup upped their price target on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

