Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Weatherford International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Weatherford International Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of WFRD stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.30. 199,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,234. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,398.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,475,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

