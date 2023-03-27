Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $5.03 Million Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 408.5% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 422,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 339,074 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the third quarter valued at about $3,211,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the third quarter valued at about $8,848,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Forum Merger IV by 9.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,982,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Forum Merger IV by 41.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,590,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 467,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FMIV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,856. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

