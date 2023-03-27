Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,312,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,367,733,000 after buying an additional 90,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,859,000 after buying an additional 47,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $620,407,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $421,015,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,998,000 after buying an additional 85,725 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total transaction of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,722,391.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $427.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,566. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $425.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

