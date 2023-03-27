Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 145,963 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,963 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of International Money Express worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in International Money Express by 2,701.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 114,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,157. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $927.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

