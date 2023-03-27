Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,053 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after buying an additional 991,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,504,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,888,000 after buying an additional 97,908 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Axonics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,280,000 after buying an additional 177,191 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 48.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,871,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,855,000 after buying an additional 611,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Axonics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after acquiring an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,303. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,121,404.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,539 shares of company stock valued at $11,942,021 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.