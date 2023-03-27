Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,047 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total transaction of $220,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,244. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.40.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.99. The stock had a trading volume of 86,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,148. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

