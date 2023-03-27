Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATG)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 3.08% of LatAmGrowth SPAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LATG. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in LatAmGrowth SPAC in the first quarter worth about $5,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC in the first quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC in the first quarter worth approximately $4,985,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC in the first quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC in the second quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

LatAmGrowth SPAC Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LATG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,420. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. LatAmGrowth SPAC has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

LatAmGrowth SPAC Profile

LatAmGrowth SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

