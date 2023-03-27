Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 178.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,143 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.82. 1,208,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

