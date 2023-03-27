Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of ANZU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,132. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Further Reading

