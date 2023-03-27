CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,003,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAIXY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €4.45 ($4.78) to €4.35 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.90 ($4.19) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.14.

Shares of CAIXY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. 46,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,518. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

