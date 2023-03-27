Buffington Mohr McNeal Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,359,000 after buying an additional 220,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in CVS Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.54. 1,026,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,272,391. The firm has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average of $92.07. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $108.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

