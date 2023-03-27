BTIG Research Cuts BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Price Target to $5.00

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

Shares of BFI stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BurgerFi International has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $24.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Rabinovitch bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,594. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 160,000 shares of company stock worth $80,000 and sold 155,000 shares worth $237,400. 12.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

About BurgerFi International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

