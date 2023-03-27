BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRT. TheStreet cut BRT Apartments from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BRT opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 4,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $91,459.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,330,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,011,565.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 4,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $91,459.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,330,421 shares in the company, valued at $63,011,565.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $327,962.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,355,281.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,186 shares of company stock worth $774,831 in the last 90 days. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 566.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 19.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.