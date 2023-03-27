Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Target Price at $1,240.00

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,240.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.91) to GBX 1,000 ($12.28) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.42) to GBX 1,480 ($18.18) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SNN opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 243.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

