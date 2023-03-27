Brokerages Set Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Target Price at $169.60

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

NYSE:SRE opened at $142.78 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.90%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 791.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $130,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

