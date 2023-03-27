Brokerages Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target at $28.50

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBMGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $17.54 on Monday. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $479.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. Analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $450,987.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,457.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 936,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 47.1% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 643,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 2,945.1% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 584,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 564,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

