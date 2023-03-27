Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 119.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TMV traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.43. 144,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,222. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $183.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average of $126.68.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

