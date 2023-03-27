Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ makes up about 2.9% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $63,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of SQQQ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.94. 61,567,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,577,578. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

