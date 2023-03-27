Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $228,000 Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

PLUG traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,267,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,630,293. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

