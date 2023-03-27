Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 630,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,470. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

