Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CHPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.16.
ChargePoint Stock Down 2.3 %
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 80.58% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint
In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,422,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $27,848.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,664 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,799 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
