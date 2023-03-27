Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.16.

ChargePoint Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE CHPT traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $9.60. 2,905,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,424,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.72. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 80.58% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,422,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $27,848.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,664 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,799 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.