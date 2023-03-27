Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$230.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$225.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Laurentian set a C$264.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$238.55.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

BYD opened at C$211.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$211.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$203.81. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$117.48 and a one year high of C$222.74.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

About Boyd Group Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

