Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to C$250.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$227.00 to C$250.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYDGF. Scotiabank cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $151.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.34.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The firm’s businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

