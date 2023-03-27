Boston Scientific Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 8,369 call options on the company. This is an increase of 82% compared to the average daily volume of 4,594 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Argus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,574,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,603,621. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 107.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,217. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.