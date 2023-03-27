Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) and Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Financial Contrast

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) and Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Borr Drilling has a beta of 3.29, suggesting that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $443.80 million 2.46 -$292.80 million ($1.83) -3.91 Valaris $1.60 billion 2.93 $176.50 million $2.33 26.79

This table compares Borr Drilling and Valaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Borr Drilling. Borr Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -65.98% -19.32% -5.15% Valaris 11.01% 6.49% 2.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Borr Drilling and Valaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 1 3 0 2.75 Valaris 0 1 1 0 2.50

Borr Drilling presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.70%. Valaris has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.61%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than Borr Drilling.

Summary

Valaris beats Borr Drilling on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal. The company was founded by Tor Olav Trøim on August 8, 2016 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

