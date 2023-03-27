BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Truist Financial

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.57.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $84.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $110.85.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.56%. BOK Financial’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 56,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

