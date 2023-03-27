BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ZAG traded down C$0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.79. The company had a trading volume of 181,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,315. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a one year low of C$12.95 and a one year high of C$14.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.61.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.