Blur Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Blur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001903 BTC on major exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $43.80 million and $38.98 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blur has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 419,527,720.7001522 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.52815782 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $45,758,137.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

