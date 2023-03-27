BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the February 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MYN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,334. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $4,723,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 470,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 286,905 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 309,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 228,025 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,630,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 132,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

