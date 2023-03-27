BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Achieves $32.99 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $32.99 million and $638,114.38 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004640 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003125 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001560 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,883,185 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

Buying and Selling BitShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

