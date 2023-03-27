Bitcoin Price Hits $27,154.14 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $27,154.14 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $524.89 billion and approximately $18.51 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.67 or 0.00440818 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00129730 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00028678 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000578 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,330,018 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
