Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Tops $258.12 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $258.12 million and $4.58 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.74 or 0.00054353 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00131844 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00035746 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001314 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

