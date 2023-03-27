Bitcoin Cash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $143.93 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and approximately $143.93 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $123.85 or 0.00444271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,876.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00130726 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00029260 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,347,881 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

