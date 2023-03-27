Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $325.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $315.38.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $270.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.85 and a 200-day moving average of $272.36. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Biogen by 44.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $2,670,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

