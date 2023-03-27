Biconomy (BICO) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular exchanges. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $185.81 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Biconomy has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,789,360 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

