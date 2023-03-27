Berenberg Bank Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of 1COV stock traded down €1.37 ($1.47) on Monday, hitting €36.38 ($39.12). The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The business has a 50 day moving average of €40.69 and a 200 day moving average of €36.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Covestro has a 12-month low of €27.69 ($29.77) and a 12-month high of €49.53 ($53.26).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

