Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 403.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of HUMA stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $3.18. 75,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,472. The company has a market cap of $327.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.22. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a current ratio of 9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

