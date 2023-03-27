BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.90.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $32.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,724 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

