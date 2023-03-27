Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Up 473.8% in March

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,100 shares, a growth of 473.8% from the February 28th total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BLPH stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $7.64. 123,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

