Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 8,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $690,001.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $690,001.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,274 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $190.02. 2,734,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,259,793. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

