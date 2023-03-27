Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 11,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $334.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,435. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

